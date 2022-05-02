World / Africa AU under pressure from Europe to express support for Ukraine Diplomats say a request by the Ukraine president to address the heads of state would be difficult

AU diplomats say the EU has applied pressure on African countries to choose sides with Ukraine over Russia in the conflict that has been raging there for over two months. According to one diplomat, some European countries have threatened to cut funding for partnerships with African nations.

This comes as Ukraine has twice asked the AU to hold an audience with President Volodymyr Zelensky. The latest request came in the form of a call by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba to AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on April 28...