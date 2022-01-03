World / Africa

President Mokgweetsi Masisi in isolation in Botswana

Vice-President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president's responsibilities until further notice

03 January 2022 - 14:23 Brian Benza
Mokgweetsi Masisi. Picture: Getty Images
Mokgweetsi Masisi. Picture: Getty Images

Gaborone — Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi is in mandatory self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in routine testing, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors,” John-Thomas Dipowe, acting permanent secretary for government communications, said in a statement.

Vice-President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president's responsibilities until further notice while Masisi is in isolation, Dipowe said.

New coronavirus infections have risen sharply in the diamond-rich Southern African country since the detection of the Omicron variant late last year, to an average of 2,500 every three days from under 300 over the same period before Omicron.

But health officials say hospitalisations have not spiked.

Botswana has managed to fully vaccinate 71% of its eligible population of about 1.3-million people.

Health officials said on December 29 that Botswana would start to administer booster doses while the age limit for vaccination was reduced to 12 years from 18 years. 

Reuters

Nigeria destroys 1-million doses of expired AstraZeneca shots

Move comes after health authorities said some Covid-19 doses donated by Western nations had a short shelf life
World
1 week ago

Africa CDC urges caution about SA Omicron data

Data from SA which suggests Omicron is 70% to 80% less severe than Delta should not be extrapolated to all countries, the Africa Centres for Disease ...
World
1 week ago

SA to donate two-million J&J Covid-19 shots to Africa

SA will donate about two-million doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries over the next year through a medical supplies platform ...
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 cases exceed 10-million in week
World
2.
North Korean defector suspected to have crossed ...
World / Asia
3.
Kenyan conservation champion Richard Leakey dies ...
World / Africa
4.
Houthis seize cargo ship off the coast of Yemen
World / Middle East
5.
US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Kenyan conservation champion Richard Leakey dies at age 77

World / Africa

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

World / Africa

Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.