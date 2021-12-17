World / Africa

SA to donate two-million J&J Covid-19 shots to Africa

The shots will be made available over the next year through a medical supplies platform set up by the African Union

17 December 2021 - 08:57 Alexander Winning
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.

SA said on Friday it would donate about two-million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries.

The shots will be made available over the next year through a medical supplies platform set up by the African Union (AU).

“This donation embodies SA’s solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity,” the SA government said in a joint statement with an AU vaccine task team.

AU Covid-19 envoy Strive Masiyiwa said the 2,030,400 donated doses would be distributed to the lowest-income countries as quickly as possible.

SA has fully vaccinated about 38% of its adult population, more than many other African countries but well short of the government’s year-end target. It recently delayed some vaccine deliveries due to oversupply as the pace of inoculations slowed.

Reuters

WTO head sees co-ordinated effort to block vaccine IP deal

Talks are inching towards resolution despite  holdouts against equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccine know-how, says director-general Ngozi ...
World
2 hours ago

Pfizer set to replace AstraZeneca as top supplier of Covid shots to poor nations

But administering the vaccine could be a problem in countries that lack adequate cold-storage facilities and the special syringes required
Companies
1 day ago

SA among countries to host trials of Moderna’s Covid vaccine for HIV patients

Study in eight African countries will determine the efficacy of the shots in HIV patients and its ability to combat the Omicron variant
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden’s $1.75-trillion social spending bill an ...
World / Americas
2.
Nuclear outages could see Europe face energy ...
World / Europe
3.
Japan comes clean on overstating construction data
World / Asia
4.
Flush with cash from start-up exit, Nigeria fund ...
World / Africa
5.
France hardens travel curbs with Britain over ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.