World / Africa

Brawl breaks out in Ghana parliament over proposed mobile money tax

Opposition parties say the e-levy will affect lower-income people the most

21 December 2021 - 18:21 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK
Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK

A brawl broke out on the floor of Ghana’s parliament late on Monday as MPs debated a proposed tax on electronic transactions that has divided the house for weeks.

The 1.75% e-levy, which would include taxes on mobile money payments, has been fiercely opposed by the opposition since it was first proposed last month, and held up the passing of the national budget.

MPs rushed the front of the chamber after deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu suggested the tax be debated and voted upon under a hastened “urgency” procedure. Some threw punches and grappled while others restrained their colleagues.

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Artta argues that the levy would widen the tax net and raise an additional $1.15bn in 2022.

But his proposal was met with boos and jeers in parliament when it was first announced.

Those opposed to the levy say it would disproportionately affect lower-income people and those outside the formal banking system who rely heavily rely on mobile money transfers, reducing overall economic activity.

Ofori-Artta has promised to hold further discussions with stakeholders about the levy.

The debate resumed on Tuesday.

Reuters 

IMF and Mozambique to discuss first credit facility since graft scandal

The extended credit facility would be the first potential programme with the country since suspending support in 2016
World
9 hours ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed

The Zimbabwean president wants the remains of the colonialist to be exhumed and repatriated to Britain
World
9 hours ago

SA to donate two-million J&J Covid-19 shots to Africa

SA will donate about two-million doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries over the next year through a medical supplies platform ...
World
4 days ago

Flush with cash from start-up exit, Nigeria fund closes new round

Venture Platform shows locals that there is money to be made in technology
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to ...
World / Africa
2.
Nasa confirms new date for James Webb space ...
World / Americas
3.
The Netherlands reinstates full lockdown
World / Europe
4.
Philippines typhoon death toll soars to 375
World / Asia
5.
EU states oppose lifting travel ban on Southern ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ramaphosa focuses on trade development during Ghana visit

World / Africa

MTN shares start trading on Uganda Securities Exchange

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bill to hurt and punish LGBTQ people unites Ghana’s ruling and opposition ...

News

Omicron offers wealthy countries a chance to tackle vaccine inequality

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.