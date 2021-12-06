MTN shares start trading on Uganda Securities Exchange
Mobile operator’s listing is the largest IPO in Uganda’s history but only met two-thirds of its target
06 December 2021 - 20:45
Shares in MTN’s Uganda business started trading on that country’s stock exchange on Monday, following an initial public offer (IPO) that raised R2.4bn, the largest in the East African country’s history.
This completes another piece of the mobile operator’s ongoing strategy to increase local ownership in its operating companies and meet its licence obligations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now