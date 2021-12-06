Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN shares start trading on Uganda Securities Exchange Mobile operator’s listing is the largest IPO in Uganda’s history but only met two-thirds of its target B L Premium

Shares in MTN’s Uganda business started trading on that country’s stock exchange on Monday, following an initial public offer (IPO) that raised R2.4bn, the largest in the East African country’s history.

This completes another piece of the mobile operator’s ongoing strategy to increase local ownership in its operating companies and meet its licence obligations. ..