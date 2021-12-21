World / Africa

IMF and Mozambique to discuss first credit facility since graft scandal

The extended credit facility would be the first potential programme with the country since suspending support in 2016

21 December 2021 - 09:35 Emma Rumney
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start discussions in January on an extended credit facility with Mozambique, the fund said on Tuesday, its first potential programme with the country since suspending support in 2016.

That year Mozambique unveiled hefty state-backed borrowing it had previously failed to disclose, in a $2bn corruption scandal that prompted donors to cut off aid and sparked a currency collapse and debt crisis.

Since then the IMF has delivered some targeted aid to help Mozambique recover from natural disasters and cyclones, but the extended credit facility would be its first formal programme.

“Staff stand ready to commence negotiations in late January 2022, in accordance with the authorities’ preferred timeline,” the IMF said in a statement after a staff visit to the country.

The programme would aim to help ease financing pressures as Mozambique recovers from the pandemic, support poverty reduction and equitable growth, as well as catalyse additional development financing, the fund said.

One of the world’s most impoverished countries, Mozambique is still grappling with its hefty debt burden, as well as an Islamist insurgency and the effect of Covid-19, which led to its first economic contraction in three decades last year.

The discovery of huge liquefied natural gas (LNG) reserves meant Mozambique could become an important global exporter of the fuel, but graft scandals and the insurgency have dented or threatened the promised benefits.

The IMF said growth would reach 2.2% in 2021 and 4% in the long term, with the realisation of LNG reserves delivering an even sharper increase.

Risks to the outlook include vulnerability to climate change and a deterioration in the security situation, which could delay or stop LNG projects, it said.

Fiscal pressures are acute, it said, with economic difficulties of state-owned enterprises and the debts linked to the corruption scandal presenting risks.

Mozambique is disputing in the courts the validity of some of the debt, including a loan of $622m from investment bank Credit Suisse.

Reuters

Government emphasises role of gas amid electricity crunch

Natural gas seen playing a big role in SA’s energy future
National
4 days ago

Returning workers likely to bring flood of Omicron cases to SA’s neighbours

The UN estimates SA hosts about 2.9-million workers from other Sadc countries, with the bulk coming from Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho
News
1 week ago

US orders airlines to disclose data on Southern Africa passengers over Omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants names and contact information as Covid-19 variant spreads
World
2 weeks ago

Botswana bourse-listed RDC Properties acquires Tower Property Fund

Target company, which owns retail, office and industrial properties in SA and Croatia, will delist from the JSE at end-December
Companies
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to ...
World / Africa
2.
Nasa confirms new date for James Webb space ...
World / Americas
3.
The Netherlands reinstates full lockdown
World / Europe
4.
Philippines typhoon death toll soars to 375
World / Asia
5.
China detects Omicron variant in incoming ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.