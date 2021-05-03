World / Africa

Dozens killed in suspected jihadist attack in Burkina Faso

03 May 2021 - 22:21 Thiam Ndiaga
A Niger soldier patrols along the border in Maradi region. Picture: GILES CLARKE/GETTY IMAGES
A Niger soldier patrols along the border in Maradi region. Picture: GILES CLARKE/GETTY IMAGES

Ouagadougou  — Suspected jihadist killed about 30 people in an attack on a village in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday, four security sources said, amid rising insecurity in the region.

The attack by a large number of armed assailants took place in the village of Hantoukoura near the border with Niger in Est region, an area hit by rising insecurity as jihadist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State seek to gain control over once peaceful territories.

In a statement, Est governor Saidou Sanou said more than 10 civilians and two members of a civilian defence militia were killed by the unidentified attackers, who also torched a number of shops and ransacked the health centre.

But the four sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the death toll stood at about 30, making it one of the deadliest attacks in Burkina Faso in the past year or more. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

At least 20 people were injured, witnesses said.

Jihadist groups have also fuelled religious and ethnic tensions between farming and herding communities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

In April, three Europeans  — two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist  — were killed in eastern Burkina Faso. 

On Saturday, unidentified gunmen killed 16 soldiers and wounded six others in an ambush on an army patrol  in southwest Niger, two security sources said. The attack was in the Tahoua region of the West African country, near where raids killed 137 civilians in March. No group claimed the attack.  

The worsening violence in the wider Sahel region has led to one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, UN agencies said last week. About 29-million Sahelians are in need of aid and protection — the most ever — and 5-million more than 2020, they said.

Reuters 

West’s support for Déby types fuels terrorism in Africa

Keeping dictators in place is proving to be counterproductive in the fight against jihadist movements
Opinion
5 days ago

Mali’s post-coup government sets February date for elections

A referendum to review the constitution is also scheduled for October 31
World
2 weeks ago

Military coup fails in Niger

Attack on presidency repelled ahead of handover to president-elect
World
1 month ago

Climate change will provoke a new wave of African conflicts

Proliferation of militant groups in Africa’s unpoliced climate dead zones will constitute a global security threat
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Affluent Americans are retiring as pandemic ...
World / Americas
2.
Four ISS astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwean workers demand pay in US dollars amid ...
World / Africa
4.
China deletes social media posts mocking India ...
World / Asia
5.
Another state imposes lockdown as India’s ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Niger capital calm after night of gunfire but security still ‘fluid’

World / Africa

Mohamed Bazoum wins presidential runoff election in Niger

World / Africa

Macron says France will not reduce forces in Sahel yet

World / Africa

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s youth are on the march against old order

Opinion / Columnists

Pandemic likely to see a rise in use of child soldiers

World

Human rights abuses escalate in Africa during the pandemic

Opinion

France and Africa — a fraught past but a firm future relationship

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.