Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s youth are on the march against old order BL PREMIUM

February marks a decade since the start of the “Afro-Arab Spring”. Led by technology-savvy youths, these revolutions toppled mummified dictatorships in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya. About 60% of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, and the future belongs to them despite the obstinate refusal of geriatric rulers to leave the political stage.

Young people are on the march in Sudan, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Mali, Angola and Nigeria. Discontent could spread across the continent, with many leviathans unable to maintain security over their territories. These events are occurring amid a global pandemic that has devastated local economies and triggered widespread indebtedness and joblessness, even as an African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) has euphorically been declared into existence...