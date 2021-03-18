World / Africa

AU urges states to continue use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Recommendation comes several European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca shots

18 March 2021 - 18:55 Giulia Paravicini
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Addis Ababa —  The AU said on Thursday that African countries should continue to use AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, echoing the World Health Organization (WHO) by saying the shot's benefits outweighed risks.

The recommendation comes after several European countries suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over the risk of blood clots.

Africa has lagged wealthier parts of the world in vaccinations, with many countries on the continent using free AstraZeneca shots distributed by a global scheme co-led by the WHO to kick-start immunisation campaigns.

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news conference the “benefits still outweigh the risks” and countries should “move forward”.

The head of the disease control body added that any adverse reactions should be monitored and reported.

“I encourage countries ... to continue with their vaccination campaigns and not to pause, as we are in a race against time,” the WHO's Africa director Matshidiso Moeti told a separate briefing. “The more people are protected, the less likelihood of mutations producing more dangerous variants of the virus.”

AstraZeneca said on Sunday that a review of safety data of more than 17-million people in the UK and EU who had been given its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5-million people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the 27-nation EU. It said it has so far found no causal link.

In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo has delayed the rollout of AstraZeneca's shot, citing the suspensions in Europe.

But other countries are forging ahead. Angolan health minister Silvia Lutucuta said on Thursday her country had not recorded any serious side-effects from AstraZeneca's vaccine so far. She said doses shipped to Angola were from a different batch to ones distributed in Europe.

Muluken Yohannes, a senior adviser to Ethiopia's health ministry, said the government there would continue using the AstraZeneca shot. “It is too early to associate the link between the current problem and the vaccine,” he said.

Reuters

UK says SII vaccine delays add to supply squeeze

The Serum Institute of India, which makes the AstraZeneca shot, says it will supply more based on the needs of the vaccine programme in India
World
3 hours ago

FINANCIAL TIMES: Side-effect fears should not derail vaccinations

Actions of health ministries that have paused shots to maintain confidence risk the opposite effect
Opinion
1 day ago

Halting of AstraZeneca jab as cases rise in Europe threatens vaccine programme

But the EMA remains convinced that the vaccine’s benefits ‘in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh ...
World
2 days ago

Should we be worried about blood clots and AstraZeneca’s vaccine?

Probably not, as there are only 30 reported cases from more than 17-million doses of the vaccine being given in the UK and EU
World
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tanzania President John Magufuli dies aged 61
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe parliament expels six legislators as ...
World / Africa
3.
John Magufuli is fine and in Tanzania, not in a ...
World / Africa
4.
Should we be worried about blood clots and ...
World / Europe
5.
Hong Kong residents skip Sinovac jab appointments ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Sinovac offers 5-million coronavirus vaccines to SA

National / Health

Pharma is riding a vaccine high, but reputational risks loom

Opinion

Medicines regulator gives nod for Pfizer’s coronavirus shot to be administered ...

National / Health

Shots in the dark: vaccine rollout highlights Africa’s energy gap

Opinion

Medical scheme members not keen to pay for others’ vaccines

National / Health

WATCH: Aspen on track to produce J&J vaccine

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.