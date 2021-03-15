News Leader
WATCH: Aspen on track to produce J&J vaccine
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
15 March 2021 - 08:38
Aspen says it is on track to produce Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine at its SA facility.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Stephen Saad about what this means for the group.
