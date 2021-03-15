Companies / Healthcare

News Leader

WATCH: Aspen on track to produce J&J vaccine

Aspen CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

15 March 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER
Picture: 123RF/LUIS CARCELLER

Aspen says it is on track to produce Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine at its SA facility.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Stephen Saad about what this means for the group.

