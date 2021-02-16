World / Africa

WHO alerts more African countries as Ebola cases rise in Guinea

DRC says its new infections are a resurgence of a previous outbreak

16 February 2021 - 21:45 Saliou Samb
A health worker at an Ebola treatment centre in the DRC. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Conakry  —  The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked six African countries to be alert for possible Ebola infections, as Guinea on Tuesday reported new cases and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said its new infections were a resurgence of a previous outbreak.

Guinea declared an outbreak of the virus on Sunday in the first return of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak, while the DRC has confirmed four new cases in February.

Health authorities have rushed to respond to the cases in Guinea, anxious to prevent a repeat of the last outbreak in West Africa, which killed more than 11,300 people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia in the worst Ebola epidemic on record.

“We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection,” the WHO's Margaret Harris told a Geneva briefing on Tuesday.

Guinea's neighbours include Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Guinea has so far officially recorded up to 10 suspected cases of Ebola and five deaths. Since declaring the outbreak on Sunday, it has identified 115 contacts of the known cases in the southeastern city of Nzerekore and 10 in the capital Conakry, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both the DRC and Guinea is being carried out to learn more about the origins of the outbreaks and identify the strains, according to the WHO.

As a result, the DRC has confirmed that its latest cases are not linked to a new Ebola outbreak but represent a resurgence of its tenth outbreak, the second-largest on record that caused more than 2,200 deaths in 2018-2020.

“As for the infection, we're not yet able to identify its origin,” said provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita, referring to how the first person to fall sick in this resurgence caught the virus.

Since the devastating epidemic in West Africa, the development of vaccines and treatments has greatly improved survival rates and containment efforts.

Further spread of the disease could cripple the regions' underfunded health systems which are also battling the coronavirus pandemic. Ivory Coast, Mali and Sierra Leone have launched plans to stop any potential spread and reinforced border controls.

The Ebola virus can cause severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids. It has a much higher death rate than Covid-19, but unlike the coronavirus it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers.

The Biden administration said in a statement on   Tuesday  that everything possible must be done to stop Ebola outbreaks in Africa before they become large epidemics, adding that it will do everything it can to provide US leadership to stop the outbreaks.

"We cannot afford to take our foot off the gas — even as we battle Covid, we must ensure capacity and financing for health security worldwide," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Reuters 

Guinea declares Ebola outbreak after at least three people die

Health officials confirm seven cases in the West African nation
World
2 days ago

DRC holds vital lessons for global Covid vaccine rollout

Central African country gained useful distribution experience when containing Ebola outbreak
World
1 month ago

Where in the world will the next epidemic start?

Human movement is constant and wide-ranging, which means that the first case of a disease can be far away from where transmission to people started
Features
4 months ago

