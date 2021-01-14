Features / Africa RONAK GOPALDAS: What lies ahead for Africa in 2021? In 2020, the continent was battered by Covid, conflict and a commodity price rout. What lies ahead? BL PREMIUM

Last year was a challenging one for Africa. Though the continent seemed to cope with the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic better than most regions, the economic consequences were dire. At the same time, conflict and civil unrest continued to feature prominently, while extreme climatic conditions compounded underlying issues.

Many of these themes will continue to shape the outlook for the new year. In this context, the FM assesses some key issues for the continent to navigate in 2021...