Eswatini’s prime minister tests positive for Covid-19

Mbabane — Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini of Eswatini,(formerly Swaziland) has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home, he said in a government statement on Sunday.

“I wish to inform the nation that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling well but in isolation, in line with health protocols, and being supported by ministry of health medical personnel at home,” Dlamini said in the statement published by the kingdom's government on Facebook.

He said he would work from home.

The country has confirmed as many as 6,095 Covid-19 cases, including 119 fatalities and 5,779 recoveries, reports said.

Reuters