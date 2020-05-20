Mozambique calls for regional help fighting Islamic State-aligned insurgency

Harare — Mozambique called for regional help in fighting an emboldened group of insurgents in the country’s gas-rich north who have aligned with the Islamic State (IS).

The appeal by President Filipe Nyusi is the government’s strongest admission yet that it’s struggling to contain an insurgency that began in 2017 and has grown rapidly in both sophistication and confidence in recent months. Insurgents have temporarily taken over towns since March, destroying state infrastructure not far from where companies including Total plan on investing about $60bn in natural gas projects.

“Terrorism, you can’t fight alone, this is the experience which we have,” Nyusi said in says broadcast on state television in Zimbabwe, where he met the leaders of other countries including Zambia and Botswana on Tuesday to request assistance. “We need to share forces, not only in the region, but probably for Africa.”

While the insurgency mainly comprises marginalised local youth from one of the least-developed parts of the world’s sixth-poorest nation, police have arrested dozens of citizens of Tanzania, which borders to the north, and accused them of being involved. The IS, which the US said it defeated in Iraq and Syria in 2019, has said dozens of attacks since June in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region. The group says the area is part of its “Central African Province”.