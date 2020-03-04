Companies / Industrials

Grindrod moves into northern Mozambique

Logistics group has bought strategic land and is getting involved in the transport of liquefied petroleum gas

04 March 2020 - 20:07 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: GRINDROD
Picture: GRINDROD

Freight and financial services group Grindrod is pursuing expansion opportunities  in northern Mozambique, says CEO Andrew Waller.

Grindrod has said its strategy to invest in infrastructure paid off, despite constrained economic growth in SA and a slowing global economy.

The company, which spun off the shipping business in 2018, said it was eyeing various opportunities in northern Mozambique.

Waller said on Wednesday that expansion initiatives included developing road- and port-related facilities at the Port of Pemba, north of Nacala, and establishing a presence in Palma, the port nearest to the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exploration activities in the far north of Mozambique.

The group would also consider opportunities in the movement of LPG in northern Mozambique, he said. “We will be involved in the clearing and forwarding of the LPG, anything that has to do with the logistics of moving the LPG,” Waller said.

He said the company had acquired land in Palma in Northern Mozambique, positioning Grindrod to take advantage of logistics opportunities flowing from liquid-gas development in the region.

In the year ended December 31 2019, Grindrod’s port and terminals and its  logistics businesses boosted performance with Mozambique’s Port of Maputo reporting record volumes of more than 21-million tonnes.

The Matola Terminal, also in Mozambique, reached a record 81% capacity utilisation. That port’s nameplate capacity is 7.3-million tonnes.

Grindrod said additional handling equipment and rehabilitation of berths contributed to the record volume of 21-million tonnes at Port Maputo.

Full-year headlines earnings from continuing businesses grew 9% to R525.2m, while earnings improved from a loss of R20.3m in 2018 to R299.9m.

The port and terminals business increased earnings 26% to R175.2m, compared with R139.6m in 2018.

“It is about volumes,” said Waller. We saw good growth at the different ports.” 

Grindrod's share price rose 2.99% to R4.48 on Wednesday, but it is down 10.93% so far in 2020.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Grindrod raises dividend by almost a third

The logistics group raised its total dividend for the year to end-December by 31.5%, reporting record volumes at Maputo Port
Companies
12 hours ago

Grindrod ups stake in shipping joint venture to two thirds

Shipping company spends R635m buying out one of the three equity partners in IVS Bulk
Companies
3 weeks ago

Grindrod reports half-year loss as it impairs assets held for sale

Freight and financial services firm made a total loss after tax of R476.8m in the first half of 2019 on discontinued operations
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Nedbank freezes executive pay as earnings miss ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mpact swings into a loss as it battles with ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
WBHO suffers more losses in Australia
Companies / Industrials
4.
Weak economy demolishes Cashbuild’s trading ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Engen acquisition helps pump up Vivo results
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Grindrod extends termination date for joint venture deal

Companies

WATCH: Stock picks — Grindrod and RMI

Markets

Grindrod Shipping reports higher loss amid trade tension

Companies / Trade & Industry

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.