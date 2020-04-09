World / Africa

Botswana’s president Mokgweetsi Masisi and all MPs in quarantine

A health worker screening legislators for Covid-19 was found to be infected with the new coronavirus

09 April 2020 - 12:00 Mbongeni Mguni
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, in Gaborone on November 1 2019. Picture: MONIRUL BHUIYAN/ /AFP
Gaborone — Botswana is placing its entire cabinet and MPs in quarantine after a health worker screening legislators for coronavirus was found to be infected with Covid-19.

Screening was conducted on cabinet members and MPs on Wednesday as they arrived at a meeting to discuss a request by President Mokgweetsi Masisi for an extended state of emergency.

All legislators, including the president, will go into quarantine from today, public health director Malaki Tshipayagae told legislators on Thursday, in comments broadcast on state television.

“You have to quarantine at home if you can or, if that’s not possible, we will find a place for you to be quarantined,” Tshipayagae said. “We will test you on the 14th day and if you are negative, allow you to go out of quarantine.”

Botswana’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases has doubled in the past week to 13. Masisi has called for a six-month state of emergency to confront the pandemic. Botswana’s constitution provides for a 21-day state of emergency, with parliamentary approval required for any longer period.

MPs may vote on the extension later on Thursday.

Bloomberg

