Nigeria to borrow $6.9bn in battle to contain coronavirus

Abuja — Nigeria plans to raise as much as $6.9bn from multilateral lenders to help fund efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus and counter its impact on Africa’s largest economy.

The government will seek $3.4bn from the International Monetary Fund, $2.5bn from the World Bank and a further $1bn from the African Development Bank, finance minister Zainab Ahmed said Monday in the capital, Abuja. The authorities also joined other African governments by starting talks with multilateral lenders to suspend debt repayments for this year and next, she said.

Though the number of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria remains comparatively low at 232, the global pandemic has hit its economy hard as plummeting oil prices and capital flight threaten to push the economy into recession. Fitch Ratings earlier on Monday followed S&P’s March 26 decision to downgrade Nigeria’s credit rating further into junk territory, citing its dependence on oil, which represent about half of government revenue.

“The intervention is vital to create fiscal space for states as well as the federal government to enable all of us to deal more adequately with the health challenges and economic impact of the crisis,” said Ahmed. The government will also unlock $150m from its sovereign wealth fund to help provide revenue to state governments, she said.

McKinsey said in a report in March that Nigeria’s economy could contract 3.4% in 2020. That would be the most since 1983, according to World Bank data. In a worst-case scenario, in which the outbreak becomes more widespread both domestically and abroad, McKinsey said the economy could shrink almost 9%.

‘Unprecedented’ decision

The decision to seek IMF support is “unprecedented by Nigerian standards and it’s clear they are very worried about finances going forward”, said Nonso Obikili, head of the Turgot Centre for Economic Policy Research in Abuja.