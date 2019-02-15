EU recommends more sanctions against Zimbabwe

Harare — The European parliament on Thursday recommended more sanctions against the Zimbabwean government as result of state sponsored violence that left more than a dozen people dead.

In resolutions passed at the end of its meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the EU Parliament resolved to “call on the European Council to review its restrictive measures against individuals and entities in Zimbabwe, including those measures currently suspended, in the light of accountability for recent state violence”.

The proposed imposition of further sanctions are set to be further discussed when 28 EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday (February 18).

Currently, only former president Robert Mugabe, his wife Grace and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries had effectively remained under EU sanctions, while an asset freeze and travel restrictions had been temporarily suspended for five officials including vice-president Constantino Chiwenga and army commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda.

Over the past few years, the EU had reduced the number of officials on sanctions from the initial list of 200 that were placed under the measures first imposed in 2002 but the latest development is a fresh blow to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government that had been seeking reconciliation with the EU.

In the resolutions, the EU said it “strongly condemns the violence that occurred during the recent protests in Zimbabwe; firmly believes that peaceful protest is part of a democratic process and that excessive force in response must be avoided in all circumstances”.

The EU parliament urged Mnangagwa “to remain true to his inaugural promises … put Zimbabwe back on a path of reconciliation and respect for democracy and the rule of law”.

Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of deploying soldiers that fired live ammunition at unarmed civilians and committed a litany of human rights abuses in response to protests over a fuel hike.

To date, none of the implicated soldiers have been brought to book while more than 1,000 mainly opposition officials and supporters have been arrested.

In the wake of these allegations, the EU Parliament called on Zimbabwean authorities “to undertake a prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigation into allegations of human riots violations and abuses, including rape and sexual violence by the security forces and to bring those responsible to justice”.