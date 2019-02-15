World / Africa

EU recommends more sanctions against Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of deploying soldiers who fired live ammunition at unarmed civilians and committed human rights abuses

15 February 2019 - 11:36 Kevin Samaita
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — The European parliament on Thursday recommended more sanctions against the Zimbabwean government as result of state sponsored violence that left more than a dozen people dead.

In resolutions passed at the end of its meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the EU Parliament resolved to “call on the European Council to review its restrictive measures against individuals and entities in Zimbabwe, including those measures currently suspended, in the light of accountability for recent state violence”.

The proposed imposition of further sanctions are set to be further discussed when 28 EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday (February 18).

Currently, only former president Robert Mugabe, his wife Grace and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries had effectively remained under EU sanctions, while an asset freeze and travel restrictions had been temporarily suspended for five officials including vice-president Constantino Chiwenga and army commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda.

Over the past few years, the EU had reduced the number of officials on sanctions from the initial list of 200 that were placed under the measures first imposed in 2002 but the latest development is a fresh blow to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government that had been seeking reconciliation with the EU.

In the resolutions, the EU said it “strongly condemns the violence that occurred during the recent protests in Zimbabwe; firmly believes that peaceful protest is part of a democratic process and that excessive force in response must be avoided in all circumstances”.

The EU parliament urged Mnangagwa “to remain true to his inaugural promises … put Zimbabwe back on a path of reconciliation and respect for democracy and the rule of law”.

Mnangagwa’s administration has been accused of deploying soldiers that fired live ammunition at unarmed civilians and committed a litany of human rights abuses in response to protests over a fuel hike.

To date, none of the implicated soldiers have been brought to book while more than 1,000 mainly opposition officials and supporters have been arrested.

In the wake of these allegations, the EU Parliament called on Zimbabwean authorities “to undertake a prompt, thorough, impartial and independent investigation into allegations of human riots violations and abuses, including rape and sexual violence by the security forces and to bring those responsible to justice”.

It also said it was "deeply concerned about reported violations of due process through fast-tracking and mass trials; insists that the judiciary must uphold the rule of law and ensure that its independence and the right to a fair trial is respected in all circumstances; denounces all arrests made without bringing forward charges”.

The EU said any long term support from the EU would be given to Zimbabwe based on “comprehensive reforms rather than mere promises”.

During debate over the sanctions, there were differences among the EU countries with some member states taking the view that the measures have not yielded any positive results.

Earlier in February, Britain’s minister for Africa Harriet Baldwin called for widening of sanctions against Zimbabwe to include more individuals implicated in the military crackdown.

Sadc countries have, on the other hand, stood in solidarity with Zimbabwe, calling for lifting of all sanctions against it.

Trump administration issues stern warning to Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa

But Sadc countries close ranks with the Zimbabwean government
World
1 day ago

Zimbabwe dismisses reports of new currency as economic crisis heightens

The government says it is concerned about the 'falsehoods coming from some political quarters'
World
3 days ago

Zimbabwe likely to return some land to white farmers

An audit seeks to flush out multiple farm owners and correct some of the wrongs from the country’s chaotic fast-track land reform exercise
World
4 days ago

Zimbabwe should adopt the rand, says former finance minister Tendai Biti

The call is an endorsement of the government’s efforts to link Zimbabwe’s economy to SA’s currency
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Trade talks with China were productive, says ...
World
2.
EU recommends more sanctions against Zimbabwe
World / Africa
3.
Donald Trump wants to use emergency powers to get ...
World / Americas
4.
FBI officials ‘discussed removing Donald Trump ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Zimbabwe churches step in to broker dialogue after opposition snubs Mnangagwa ...
World / Africa

Now it is Mnangagwa’s turn to miss a meeting
World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa invites Zimbabwe’s opposition leaders for talks
World / Africa

Nelson Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa’s invitation to talks
World / Africa

Zimbabwe teachers’ strike is patchy amid fear of reprisals
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.