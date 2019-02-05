Zimbabwe teachers’ strike is patchy amid fear of reprisals

Harare — Some Zimbabwean teachers stayed at home while others went on a job go-slow as a strike at state schools got off to a patchy start amid fears of further intimidation by security forces, who cracked down hard on last month’s protests.

Zimbabwe is grappling with an economic crisis marked by cash shortages and rising prices of basic goods after President Emmerson Mnangagwa hiked fuel costs 150% last month. That brought demonstrations and looting, plus a brutal response from security agents, which rights groups say left 12 people dead. Police put the figure at three.

In schools near central Harare, most teachers appeared to have turned up for work, but some were not conducting lessons in adherence with the strike, witnesses said.

In a classroom at a primary school in Harare’s Mbare township, a Reuters photographer saw one teacher eating from her lunch box in the morning while pupils sat quietly. She and the headmistress declined to be interviewed.

“Stay home, be safe. Don’t be intimidated by police and Central Intelligence Organisation,” the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta), the biggest teachers’ union, said in a circular to members. Zimbabwe has more than 100,000 public-sector teachers.