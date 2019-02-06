World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa invites Zimbabwe’s opposition leaders for talks

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is ‘looking into’ the invitation, spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda says

06 February 2019 - 12:22 Desmond Kumbuka and Godfrey Marawanyika
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he gives a media conference at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS / PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on as he gives a media conference at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2018. REUTERS / PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare— Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invited opposition leaders for talks after a violent crackdown on antigovernment protests.

The meeting will take place at Mnangagwa’s office on Thursday, chief secretary to the president and cabinet Misheck Sibanda said in a memorandum emailed to reporters.

Political leaders who contested 2018’s presidential elections can bring three delegates, and those who won seats in parliament may be accompanied by an additional representative, he said.

Thousands of people poured onto the streets of the capital, Harare, and other major cities such as Bulawayo when the main labour federation called a three-day strike in January after fuel prices were more than doubled to the highest in the world.

At least a dozen people were killed and hundreds injured as the army tried to suppress the riots in the most brutal crackdown since independence in 1980.

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is “looking into” the invitation, Nkululeko Sibanda, a spokesperson for the Movement for Democratic Change, said by phone late on Tuesday.

Chamisa said on his Twitter account on Wednesday that dialogue to resolve a political crisis in the country should be held under a “credible convener and mediator.” He did not say whether or not he would attend the meeting.

The meeting should only take place if “the heads of those responsible for brutalising citizens roll,” Noah Manyika, head of the smaller Build Zimbabwe Alliance said in a statement.

Bloomberg

Zimbabwe teachers’ strike is patchy amid fear of reprisals

Those teachers who did turn up for work were on a go-slow with the Zimbabwe Teachers Association telling members not be intimidated by the police
