Nelson Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa’s invitation to talks

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday snubbed an invitation from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend a meeting of 2018 presidential candidates, saying the political climate was not conducive to such talks.

Zimbabwe is facing its worst crisis in more than a decade. Inflation has soared and there are shortages of cash, fuel, medicines and basic commodities.

On Tuesday, thousands of teachers began a national strike for higher wages and to be paid in US dollars as the local bond note surrogate has lost its value. Weeks ago doctors and nurses at public hospitals made the same demands.

The Movement for Democratic Change's (MDC's) popular leader, who narrowly lost last year's presidential election, said he would join a national dialogue when the Zanu-PF government halts state-sponsored violence against citizens.

Several leaders of the 21 parties invited to the meeting were at State House, Mnangagwa's official residence, on Wednesday. They represented less than 1% of the vote.

The election was largely a two-horse race: Mnangagwa polled 2,4-million votes and Chamisa 2,1-million. Other parties garnered less than 200,000 votes.

The MDC accused Mnangagwa of imposing himself as an umpire when such talks needed a neutral moderator.

Past political dialogue, in particular talks that preceded the government of national unity pact of 2008 between Zanu-PF and the MDC, was mediated by Southern African Development Community representatives.

''It is also our view and position that genuine dialogue can only take place when a conducive environment has been created for the same," Chamisa said in a statement to journalists.

“In this respect the people of Zimbabwe and the MDC call for the following: an immediate cessation of all forms of violence against the people, including rape, killings, shootings, torture, abductions; and a genuine and transparent process to bring to book those responsible for [harming] defenseless citizens."

He also demanded that the government guaranteed the security of all citizens and stop all "arbitrary arrests and mass trials".

Chamisa said on Twitter that the presidency was still disputed. ''We need genuine dialogue under a credible convener and mediator.''