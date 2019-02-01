Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa denies rift with deputy

Harare - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said there is no rift with his deputy and has dismissed rumours of a possible coup in January when he was out of the country following a security service crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Mnangagwa said in comments published on Friday by the privately owned weekly Zimbabwe Independent and daily NewsDay that there was no evidence of a rift between him and vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, the retired general who led a coup against Robert Mugabe in 2017.

“I have known Chiwenga and his colleagues [in the military] since the struggle years. We are comrades and understand each other better than you think,” the president said, referring to the struggle for independence against Britain.

Zimbabwe’s umbrella public-sector union has backed down from plans for a national strike, an official said on Thursday, citing the volatile situation in the country after violent protests this month were met by a security crackdown.