Mmusi Maimane: Stable Zimbabwe critical for advancement of Sadc region

The protection of democratic rights in Zimbabwe is critical for the advancement of democracy throughout Southern Africa, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says.

On Thursday, Maimane visited the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria to hand over a formal letter addressed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He plans to visit Harare next week and has requested a meeting with Mnangagwa to discuss the country’s political and humanitarian crisis. Maimane is also scheduled to meet opposition party leaders in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, which is facing its worst economic crisis in a decade, came to a standstill earlier in January as protesters took to the streets over the country’s latest staggering fuel-price hike and the worsening socio-economic situation.

According to human rights organisations, at least 12 people have been killed and thousands injured as the government cracks down on protestors.

In his letter to Mnangagwa, Maimane said that as chair of the Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC), which represents opposition parties from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, “I have a duty to speak up on behalf of our member parties, and to speak out against any injustice in the region.

“The disturbing reports of beatings, arrests and other threats to hard-won democratic freedoms in Zimbabwe compels me to act,” said Maimane. “The stability of Zimbabwe is critical to the stability of our region. The protection of democratic rights in Zimbabwe is critical to the advancement of democracy throughout the region. But more importantly, the safety and wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe matters deeply to all of us, because we are one people here in Southern Africa. They are our brothers and sisters.”