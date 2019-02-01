DA protests against proposed electricity tariff hike

“The cost of living for the poor will be unbearable should this proposed electricity price hike proceed,” DA MPs Natasha Mazzone said.

“On top of this, small businesses will suffer as input costs will soar through these electricity price increases, putting pressure on their profitability and sustainability. This could have a severe impact on businesses’ ability to retain let alone create jobs.

"What Eskom needs is a complete overhaul. The DA has led the charge on a way to fix Eskom over the last year instead of applying for massive tariff hikes.”

She said the DA had developed an amended Independent System Market Operator Bill (ISMO) which sought to break Eskom into two separate entities, namely generation and transmission.

“The Ramaphosa administration, which is devoid of its own vision has only now started to debate this approach,” Mazzone said.