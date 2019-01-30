Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reign of terror to persist, warns spokesman

Harare — The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa said it would continue the military crackdown in townships despite widespread condemnation of the deployment of soldiers.

The soldiers have been beating up citizens in the streets for the past two weeks in the name of law and order. According to human rights activists at least 12 people have been killed in the crackdown that has included reports of rape, abduction and severe assaults. The violent protests were sparked by a 150% fuel price hike, which pushed up the cost of all basic goods and services.

On Tuesday, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said a 22-year-old man had died on Sunday as a result of beatings by the soldiers.

In an interview with a local radio station in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said soldiers were still officially deployed in different parts of the country on a full-scale operation.

Charamba said patrols were ongoing. "They will continue to be out for as long as the situation indicates that there is a probability and a likelihood of a recurrence of such violence. They say if you bring in a log full of ants, expect the lizard. So let’s not dabble with law and order and the guys will keep in the barracks,” he said.

“The state has better, bigger eyes than the common person, we will be working on the basis of information available to us in terms of the determination of these same interest groups, to try and reinvent or relaunch themselves in a certain way,” he said.

“The soldiers will get back to the barracks, so too will the police. After all, it’s an expensive exercise to keep them on the streets, it’s not for the heck of it that we keep them in the townships.”

Meanwhile, activist pastor Evan Mawarire was released on bail from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare. He had applied for bail on Friday, which the state opposed. Judge Tawanda Chitapi said he would hand down his ruling on the application on Tuesday.

He as arrested on charges of subversion amid violent anti-government protests.

