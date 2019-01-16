Mnangagwa breaks his silence, says he has no immediate plans to come back home

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is on a five-nation European tour, on Wednesday spoke out for the first time on the deadly riots rocking his country, indicating he had no plans to return home immediately to attend to the crisis.

Mnangagwa will instead attend the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, after his official tour of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Political analysts and Zimbabwe’s opposition accuse the president of “galavanting” in Europe as the country reels in the aftermath of violent protests against a sharp fuel-price increase. More than three people died, public transport was set alight and shops were looted in major cities Harare and Bulawayo.

Tension has simmering in Zimbabwe for some time amid shortages of cash, food, medicine and fuel. Mnangagwa’s announcement of a 150% increase in the price of fuel before he left for Europe was the last straw for many.

On Tuesday the government shut down the internet and with it access to social media. Access was restored on Wednesday, a sign that the government's security forces and police had crushed protests.

On Wednesday soldiers continued to unleash terror on civilians in Harare in a brutal crackdown that included the arrest of popular pastor and activist Evan Mawarire.

The Harare government says three people died in the riots on Monday and Tuesday but Human Rights Watch and the opposition MDC say the number is likely higher.

In a statement on twitter on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said he would continue his long trip “to attract investment”.