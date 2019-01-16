Editing Allowed
WATCH: This is how Zimbabwe is wrecking itself
Business Day columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of editors take an in-depth look at some of the stories driving news agendas
16 January 2019
This week, the Editing Allowed team takes a look at the rumblings in Zimbabwe and their likely effects on the region. Back home, we have troubles of our own with Eskom and the state capture hearings, but Team SA is on the hunt for investors at Davos. Also, what now for Theresa May after her Brexit deal was given the thumbs down?
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda.
