News Leader
WATCH: How a huge fuel price increase shut down Zimbabwe
16 January 2019 - 12:22
Zimbabwe’s national shutdown has entered its second day as citizens protest against the escalating economic crisis that has been compounded by the huge petrol price increase; prices have more than doubled and are now the highest rate in the world.
Albert Makochekanwa, and economist with the University of Zimbabwe, joined Business Day TV to discuss the protests.
Albert Makochekanwa, and economist with the University of Zimbabwe, joined Business Day TV to discuss the protests
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: