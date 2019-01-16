World / Africa

News Leader

WATCH: How a huge fuel price increase shut down Zimbabwe

16 January 2019 - 12:22 Business Day TV
People run at a protest as barricades burn during rainfall in Harare, Zimbabwe January 14 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
People run at a protest as barricades burn during rainfall in Harare, Zimbabwe January 14 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Zimbabwe’s national shutdown has entered its second day as citizens protest against the escalating economic crisis that has been compounded by the huge petrol price increase; prices have more than doubled and are now the highest rate in the world.

Albert Makochekanwa, and economist with the University of Zimbabwe, joined Business Day TV to discuss the protests.

