Companies / Mining

Russia’s Alrosa returns to mine in Zimbabwe

CEO Sergey Ivanov says the leading gem producer will develop new operations with the support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government

14 January 2019 - 22:02 Yuliya Fedorinova
Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, speaks during a news conference with Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov in Moscow, Russia, January 14 2019. Picture: ANDREY RUDAKOV/BLOOMBERG
Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa, left, speaks during a news conference with Alrosa CEO Sergey Ivanov in Moscow, Russia, January 14 2019. Picture: ANDREY RUDAKOV/BLOOMBERG

Moscow — Alrosa, one of the world’s top diamond miners, is returning to Zimbabwe after a more than two-year break as it expands outside Russia.

The company will develop new mining operations in the country with the support of the government, Alrosa said Monday as Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Moscow. The Russian producer opened an office in Zimbabwe last month, CEO Sergey Ivanov said at a press conference with Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa, who became president in 2017, sees diamonds as a key way to help revive Zimbabwe’s mining industry, which suffered years of decline under his predecessor Robert Mugabe. The government is considering waiving a rule that prevents foreign investors holding controlling stakes in its diamond mines.

“We also seek to support Zimbabwe in the development of its diamond-mining industry in line with industry’s best practices,” Ivanov said. Geologists and mining engineers from Alrosa will arrive in Zimbabwe in the next month to start operations.

Despite Zimbabwe’s diamond riches, no major producers operate there. Rio Tinto Group sold its stake in a project in 2015 and gem giant De Beers quit the country more than a decade ago. Alrosa stopped working in the nation in 2016, a few years after first studying assets there.

Zimbabwe’s diamond production has tumbled in recent years as easy pickings at the once vast Marange diamond fields have been exhausted. Output is down almost 75% in the past five years, with the southern African nation now producing just a fraction of what Russia mines.

Mining at Marange has also been opaque. After initial gem discoveries, there was a rush of artisanal miners, followed by groups led by closely held Chinese and South African companies. Human-rights activists have accused Zimbabwe’s military of smuggling gems out of the country and said that little benefit has gone to state finances.

Alrosa has so far mostly focused on Russian fields, with its main overseas asset being a major stake in Angola’s Catoca mine, one of the world’s biggest. While producers such as Petra Diamonds and BHP Group have long stopped operating in Angola, Alrosa also has plans to expand further in the country.

Russia’s diamond resources at already working fields are expected to be fully exhausted by 2047, natural resources minister Dmitry Kobylkin said in an interview with Interfax in December. “So, along with new studies in its home country, Alrosa has to look to Africa,” he said.

Bloomberg

Zimbabwe fuel-hike protests turn violent‚ ‘overwhelm police’

Water cannons and teargas proved no deterrent to the angry and emboldened protesters who sent police retreating back to their stations
World
6 hours ago

Zimbabweans rage as Mnangagwa lifts petrol price to over R46/litre

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says prices of fuel have doubled to tackle a shortfall caused by increased fuel usage and ‘rampant’ illegal trading
World
13 hours ago

Zimbabwe on the brink as fuel prices double

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the nation on the crisis around fuel shortages
World
1 day ago

Zim industries face shutdown over foreign currency crisis

Unless laws are urgently changed most manufacturers won’t be able to pay for the raw materials they need by February
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff weighs its next move after Andreas ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘Please Call Me’ inventor explores options after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Ascendis share jumps after getting offer on ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Red-faced Woolworths apologises and pulls ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Mnangagwa off to five countries as Zimbabwe’s economy hits crisis levels
World / Africa

Zimbabweans rage as Mnangagwa lifts petrol price to over R46/litre
World / Africa

Zimbabwe on the brink as fuel prices double
World / Africa

Zim industries face shutdown over foreign currency crisis
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.