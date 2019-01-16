Opposition MDC calls on Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in Zimbabwe crisis

Zimbabwean opposition official and former finance minister Tendai Biti has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene

in the country’s economic and political crisis, which has left three people dead.

The country went into a violent shutdown after the biggest trade union called a strike against a more than 100% increase in the price of fuel to a staggering $3.11 (R42.83) per litre for diesel, and $3.33 for petrol.

This is more than three times the price of petrol in SA.

The fuel hike gave Zimbabwe, one of the poorest countries in the world, the dubious honour of having the highest fuel prices in the world, heaping more misery on a population struggling with a shortage of foreign exchange that has seen the country run short of basics such as bread.

Zimbabwe’s information minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday said the three people killed included a police officer.

As the biggest country in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), SA was "the big brother. It cannot pretend to be otherwise," Biti said in an interview on Tuesday.

"I don’t know how many dead bodies Sadc wants to see before they will move on what is clearly a crisis. The lives of African people matter, and they should matter to the Sadc.

Biti is the deputy national chair of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which the Zimbabwean government has blamed for the latest violence.

The MDC unsuccessfully challenged the outcome of elections held in July 2018, alleging that the governing Zanu-PF victory had been secured via vote rigging.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, who seized power from Robert Mugabe with the help of the army in 2017, was declared the winner of the presidential race with 50.8% of the vote, compared to 44.3% for MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.