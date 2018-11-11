Tanzania’s president fires two ministers over cashew nut prices, dissolves regulator

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania’s President John Magufuli said the government could buy up the country's cashew nut stock after he fired two ministers and dissolved the industry regulator in a row over the price of the commodity.

In October Magufuli ordered a 94% increase in cashew nut prices at the industry regulator’s auctions and fired the organisation’s head in moves he said were aimed at safeguarding farmers from unsustainably low prices.

Cashews are the most valuable of the East African nation’s export crops, but falling prices have prompted Tanzanian farmers to halt sales, saying operational costs were higher than what was offered for the produce.

Minister of agriculture Charles Tizeba and his trade counterpart Charles Mwijage were fired , the presidency said late on Saturday. Japhet Hasunga was named agriculture minister and Joseph Kakunda will be in charge of trade.

The president, who had accused the cashew nut board of failing to manage the industry properly leading to the low prices of the crop, also disbanded the board.