Small Benin village turns mountains of trash into clean fuel — and cash

"There are queues here since we opted for biogas," another customer says.

Symphorien Adonon drops off a week’s worth of carefully sorted waste, smiling as he pockets his cash payment.

"Now I have enough to do the shopping for dinner," says Adonon, who drives a motorcycle taxi.

The centre has treated more than 20 tonnes of waste since it began operations late last year. In addition to the customers’ household waste, there is also rubbish collected by a local nongovernmental organisation, Astome. The NGO’s chief, Florent Gbegnon, says he used to collect it on a push cart, but he now uses a tricycle provided by the centre.

"It’s a huge relief," he says as he dumps a load of pineapple skins. "Pushing the cart was a real burden."

It was the massive amounts of waste such as pineapple skins that originally caught the attention of ReBin’s founder, Mark Giannelli, and inspired him to set up the treatment centre in Houegbo.

"I saw this not as a problem, but as an opportunity, and I thought it was a gold mine," Giannelli says.

Benin is Africa’s fourth-biggest exporter of pineapples. And in Houegbo, which has one of the busiest markets in the region, local sources estimate that more than a ton of waste is generated every day from that fruit alone. Giannelli told AFP he had been searching for a potential site for his project in Benin’s West African neighbours, Ghana and Togo.

But it was the enthusiasm with which the locals embraced his idea that finally convinced him to set up the waste treatment centre here, he says.