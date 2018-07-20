LETTER: Recycling plan is a joke

The Johannesburg municipality recently announced the beginning of a mandatory recycling programme. Being avid recyclers already, we were excited to hear that this would now be official policy. Recycling works best if everyone gets on board.

However, we are still waiting to receive the plastic bags we are supposed to use to separate our garbage. We don’t even get the clear bags that used to be provided for recycling purposes. Despite repeated calls to the relevant departments in the municipality, nothing has materialised to date.

Is this a joke? How do they expect this programme to work if they can’t even supply the necessary containers on time?

Mark Crozier

Woodmead