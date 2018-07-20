Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Recycling plan is a joke

20 July 2018 - 05:02
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The Johannesburg municipality recently announced the beginning of a mandatory recycling programme. Being avid recyclers already, we were excited to hear that this would now be official policy. Recycling works best if everyone gets on board.

However, we are still waiting to receive the plastic bags we are supposed to use to separate our garbage. We don’t even get the clear bags that used to be provided for recycling purposes. Despite repeated calls to the relevant departments in the municipality, nothing has materialised to date.

Is this a joke? How do they expect this programme to work if they can’t even supply the necessary containers on time?

Mark Crozier
Woodmead

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Dismantling the pillars ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: Wonky poll confirms what we all ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Even faux Black Consciousness ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
EDITORIAL: Fragile SA pushed to edge by protests
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.