Not going to eat that? how surplus food should be redirected to poor

It is estimated that a staggering one in five SA households is food insecure, with more than 13-million people routinely experiencing hunger. This is a contravention of the constitution, which enshrines access to food as a right.

In light of the government’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals — which include ending poverty; ending hunger; achieving food security and improved nutrition; and ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns, including the aim to "halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer level, and reducing food losses along production and supply chains by 2030" — it is inconceivable that about a third of the food produced in SA goes to waste every year.

Surplus food is still perfectly edible and safe for human consumption but will not be eaten because it has either failed to meet aesthetic standards or it has surpassed its sell-by date. It is most often treated as waste and diverted, at worst, to landfill sites or else used for composting, converted to biofuels or used as animal feed.

Landfills are potent producers of methane, a gas that has about 30 times more global warming effect than carbon dioxide. Unfortunately, this is where about 90% of SA’s food waste ends up.

Food Forward, a waste diversion nongovernment organisation (NGO) that recovers and redistributes surplus food from the consumer goods supply chain, donated 4,400t of food in the past year, saving an estimated 17,400t of CO² — the equivalent of the emissions produced by the annual electricity usage of 6,000 households.