Billionaire Vincent Bollore detained in probe of West African corruption

Paris — Billionaire French tycoon Vincent Bollore was detained on Tuesday as part of a corruption investigation into his group’s activities in West Africa where it operates several ports, legal sources told AFP.

The head of the Bollore Group was taken into custody in the Paris suburb of Nanterre for questioning about how the group obtained contracts to run Lome port in Togo and Conakry port in Guinea, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The news that the magnate was being questioned in the latest probe into French business dealings in former colonies in Africa caused Bollore Group stocks to tumble more than 8% in Paris on Thursday.

The 195-year-old company, which has interests in construction, logistics, media, advertising and shipping, issued a statement denying "any illegal actions" in its African operations.