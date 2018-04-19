A new national strategy to fight corruption is being presented to organisations around the country to obtain their input on how to tackle the issue.

The first provincial consultation session was held in the Western Cape on Wednesday‚ and high-ranking law enforcement‚ government and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials took the opportunity to discuss the "nine pillars" underpinning the strategy.

An opening speech by Western Cape Premier Helen Zille laid the foundation for a thorough grilling of the government’s perceived lack of willingness to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to dealing with corruption.

Western Cape Hawks Brig Niel Oliver‚ who was in the audience‚ questioned why the pillars did not include adding more skilled staff to the agencies that face the task of dismantling some of the largest corrupt networks in the world.