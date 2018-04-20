Robert Mugabe called to Parliament to give evidence on diamond corruption

Harare — A Zimbabwe parliamentary committee has summoned former president Robert Mugabe to give evidence on May 9, on diamond corruption costing billions of dollars.

"We have set May 9 as the date on which he will give evidence," Temba Mliswa, the mines and energy parliamentary committee chairperson, told the state-owned Herald newspaper.

"We met today [Thursday] as a committee and resolved that we invite the former president Mr Mugabe to our committee to explain the disappearance of $15bn worth of diamonds," Mliswa, an independent MP, said.

The legislators plan to question Mugabe over his 2016 claim that the country had lost the $15bn sum due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.

It was unclear whether Mugabe, who is in frail health, would agree to appear before the committee or would make moves to avoid a potential grilling.

AFP