World / Africa

Robert Mugabe called to Parliament to give evidence on diamond corruption

20 April 2018 - 13:47 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Harare — A Zimbabwe parliamentary committee has summoned former president Robert Mugabe to give evidence on May 9, on diamond corruption costing billions of dollars.

"We have set May 9 as the date on which he will give evidence," Temba Mliswa, the mines and energy parliamentary committee chairperson, told the state-owned Herald newspaper.

"We met today [Thursday] as a committee and resolved that we invite the former president Mr Mugabe to our committee to explain the disappearance of $15bn worth of diamonds," Mliswa, an independent MP, said.

The legislators plan to question Mugabe over his 2016 claim that the country had lost the $15bn sum due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.

It was unclear whether Mugabe, who is in frail health, would agree to appear before the committee or would make moves to avoid a potential grilling.

AFP

Afriforum has ‘strong case’ in challenging diplomatic immunity of Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s former first lady was granted immunity from prosecution after she was accused of assaulting Gabriella Engels at a Joburg hotel in ...
World
1 day ago

For the first time in 37 years there will be no fire and brimstone on Independence Day in Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to sing a different tune‚ focusing on economic growth and international reintegration
World
3 days ago

Change is gonna come, slowly but surely, to African politics

Far from dramatic and traumatic revolutions, African countries are changing leadership slowly and democratically, writes Akin Rotimi
Opinion
20 hours ago

Striking Zimbabwe nurses all fired as new government gets tough

The government says unemployed and retired nurses would be hired to replace the fired staff; public-school teachers are also threatening to strike
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwe’s 2018 elections the most important ‘in our lifetime’, says Biti

Former finance minister Tendai Biti says Nelson Chamisa, a 39-year-old lawyer, will run as the coalition candidate — and his youth will play out well ...
World
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Robert Mugabe called to Parliament to give ...
World / Africa
2.
Tendai Biti believes he could turn Zimbabwe into ...
World / Africa
3.
Inter-Korean hotline opens, as Kim Jong-un and ...
World / Asia
4.
Australian banking inquiry claims its first scalp
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.