Supra Mahumapelo's R1.5m 'gift' to Jacob Zuma exposed

A herd of cattle costing R1.5-million and meant for emerging farmers was instead delivered to Nkandla — as a gift to Jacob Zuma from his political ally, North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The generous gift, paid for with public funds, is now under investigation by the Hawks and could lead to charges of fraud and corruption against Mahumapelo and the former president, who is already facing 16 charges, including fraud, racketeering and money laundering, stemming from the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Mahumapelo is also under heavy pressure to step down as premier, with North West residents rioting this week over his links to several other corruption scandals.

The Sunday Times has learnt that Zuma personally signed for the 25 Bonsmara cattle when they were delivered to Nkandla on October 2016.

Invoices show that 50 cows were paid for, but it is unclear where the other 25 went.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times