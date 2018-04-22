National

Supra Mahumapelo's R1.5m 'gift' to Jacob Zuma exposed

22 April 2018 - 08:30 MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

A herd of cattle costing R1.5-million and meant for emerging farmers was instead delivered to Nkandla — as a gift to Jacob Zuma from his political ally, North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. 

The generous gift, paid for with public funds, is now under investigation by the Hawks and could lead to charges of fraud and corruption against Mahumapelo and the former president, who is already facing 16 charges, including fraud, racketeering and money laundering, stemming from the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Mahumapelo is also under heavy pressure to step down as premier, with North West residents rioting this week over his links to several other corruption scandals.

The Sunday Times has learnt that Zuma personally signed for the 25 Bonsmara cattle when they were delivered to Nkandla on October 2016.

Invoices show that 50 cows were paid for, but it is unclear where the other 25 went.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times

No rules bent in bursary for premier’s son, says Denel

The arms company says North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s son Oarabile was one of three students who received bursaries based on the same ...
National
5 days ago

We understand your anger, ANC tells North West residents

ANC’s Obed Bapela says he hopes Nehawu workers will stop striking now that health department head Thabo Lekalakala has been suspended
National
1 day ago

Court ruling to delay no-confidence vote on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

Mahumapelo has been linked to the controversial Gupta family and was criticised for defending their lavish Sun City wedding
National
4 days ago

Zuma appoints new legal team to fight paying costs in state-capture appeal

The North Gauteng High Court has ordered him to personally foot the bill, but the new lawyers say he ‘intends to ... join or intervene in the ...
National
3 days ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Why we should worry about Zuma and KwaZulu-Natal

'The mercurial figure that is Zuma, having been forced out of office, has gone home to KwaZulu-Natal nursing a grudge'
Politics
6 days ago

