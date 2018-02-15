World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s government to help with funeral plans for Morgan Tsvangirai

15 February 2018 - 11:34 Alfonce Mbizwo and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Morgan Tsvangirai. Picture: REUTERS
Morgan Tsvangirai. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe is ready to help foot the bill for the funeral arrangements of Morgan Tsvangirai, in a tribute to the opposition leader, who died after a long battle with cancer, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Tsvangirai’s death on Wednesday in a South African hospital cast his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party into unknown territory less than three months after the army ousted Zimbabwe’s veteran ruler Robert Mugabe.

Arguably Zimbabwe’s most popular politician, Tsvangirai’s career was ultimately defined by his tussles — bother literal and figurative — with 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned after a de facto coup in December.

"The Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria has been instructed to help in any way appropriate in the circumstances, including assuming the costs that are attendant to the proper handling of the body of the late [Tsvangirai]," said George Charamba, who is also the presidential spokesperson.

Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has made no public statement yet on the former trade union leader’s death, but postponed a trip to Bulawayo in the south of Zimbabwe due to other "pressing commitments", the state-owned Herald newspaper said.

Elections are due within the next six months in Zimbabwe and Tsvangirai’s illness and now death leaves his party in disarray, to the advantage of the ruling Zanu-PF party, now led by Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former deputy.

Reuters

OBITUARY: Morgan Tsvangirai — a brave man of humble beginnings, and humbled at the end

A powerful orator and one of Zimbabwe’s most popular politicians, the MDC leader was ultimately outsmarted and outlived by his nemesis, Robert ...
World
4 hours ago

Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies

The veteran Zimbabwean opposition leader who took on Robert Mugabe battled cancer
World
16 hours ago

Where to now for the MDC?

Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC’s mantra used to be ‘Mugabe must go’. But the slogan has lost its relevance, and the alliance has ...
Features
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Britain blames Russia for NotPetya cyber-attack
World / Europe
2.
Zambian cabinet reshuffle could determine outcome ...
World / Africa
3.
McDonald’s hopes cutting cheeseburgers from Happy ...
World / Americas
4.
Indian bank shares recover after news of ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

OBITUARY: Morgan Tsvangirai — a brave man of humble beginnings, and humbled at ...
World / Africa

Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies
World / Africa

Where to now for the MDC?
Features / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.