BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies

The veteran Zimbabwean opposition leader who took on Robert Mugabe had cancer

14 February 2018 - 21:42 Ray Ndlovu
Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Picture: REUTERS
Harare — Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died in a Johannesburg hospital, following a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) official Elias Mudzuri tweeted on Wednesday evening: “As you are aware that our MDC-T President Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has not been feeling well for some time, it is sad for me to announce that we have lost our icon and fighter for democracy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, the party and the nation at this hour.”

A senior MDC official confirmed that Tsvangirai had died and that the party was preparing an official statement.

“We have lost an icon and a gallant fighter for the democratisation of Zimbabwe,” said the MDC official.

Alex Magaisa, a former adviser to Tsvangirai during the unity government with former president Robert Mugabe, said: “It’s a dark day. Morgan Tsvangirai lost his brave battle with cancer this evening. The heart breaks with pain. It was a rare privilege and an honour to have confidence of the icon of the democratic struggle. My thoughts are with his family.”

