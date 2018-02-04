World / Africa

Army ‘threatened Mugabe with bloodbath’ in his last days in power

04 February 2018 - 18:14 James Thompson
Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS
Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS

Zimbabwe’s military leaders warned former president Robert Mugabe that there would be bloodshed if he resisted a military takeover that ultimately resulted in his removal from office.

This was revealed in documents sent by a new political party — the New Patriotic Front (NPF) — to the Southern Africa Development Community (SACD) and  African Union on February 2. The documents show that the Zimbabwean National Army warned Mugabe against using the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to counter them while he was on lock-down during his last days in office.

According to a petition sent to SADC and the AU by the NPF‚ such a last-ditch effort to save Mugabe’s presidency would have culminated in a bloodbath on November 15.

Among the information submitted  through the party’s lawyer‚ Johannesburg-based Marius van Niekerk‚ was a 79-page document containing minutes of all meetings between Mugabe’s negotiation team and army commanders — documents that reveal tensions between the army and the other two security bodies.

The message was that retired air marshal Parrence Shiri had to fly back home from Dubai to join efforts for a counteroperation led by the police force.

"The president was informed that the ‘Command Element’ had made it clear that a counterforce against their operation would constitute an escalation which was bound to lead to a bloody outcome‚" read the minutes.

The NPF alleges that tensions between the police and army reached fever pitch when a message attributed to former intelligence boss Happyton Bonyongwe — who had just assumed the duties of minister of legal affairs in Mugabe’s last cabinet reshuffle — to now retired air marshal Parrence Shiri was intercepted.

The message was that Shiri had to fly back home from Dubai to join efforts for a counteroperation led by the police force. This led to the withdrawal of the police from duties countrywide and as negotiations went on police commissioners were excluded from meetings.

Shiri is the new minister of land under Zimbabwe’s new, unelected president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A fortnight ago‚ senior police officers were retired along with senior CIO operatives accused of not supporting the new dispensation.

Speaking at his inaugural appearance at the AU‚ Mnangagwa assured delegates that the former leader was resting peacefully at home. But this was refuted by self-exiled former government minister Prof Jonathan Moyo‚ who‚ in an interview with the SABC‚ claimed that Mugabe’s family was being harassed.

This week Mugabe was said to be in contact with some opposition politicians‚ such as Joice Mujuru‚ raising fears that he would endorse a unified opposition against the Mnangagwa presidency during the coming elections.

TimesLIVE

Zimbabwe gets tough at borders to try to contain cholera outbreak

Typhoid and cholera-related infections have been noted in Harare‚ where the government recorded at least 2‚000 cases and four deaths by ...
World
2 days ago

Zimbabwe’s NPP leader says she was attacked by Zanu-PF youths

Joice Mujuru had stones thrown at her at a rally at which she said Emmerson Mnangagwa was not wanted as the country’s new president
World
3 days ago

Pan African eyes nickel and gold assets in Zimbabwe

Pan African says it is in ‘exclusive negotiations with the joint administrators of ASA Resource Group’
Companies
5 days ago

Mnangagwa ‘lacks both legitimacy and legality’, says opposition NPP

Joice Mujuru of the National People’s Party says the Zimbabwean president needs to oversee a return to civilian rule as Mnangagwa is overseeign ...
World
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Maldives crisis deepens as state warns against ...
World / Asia
2.
Army ‘threatened Mugabe with bloodbath’ in his ...
World / Africa
3.
US moves closer to full employment after higher ...
World / Americas
4.
US bans export of defence products and services ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe’s NPP leader says she was attacked by Zanu-PF youths
World / Africa

Laxton lashes out at ZEC after losing out on Zimbabwe election tender
World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Region’s voters demand change
Opinion / Editorials

Zimbabwe’s Charamba reveals soured relations between himself and Grace Mugabe
World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa has a colossal job and very little time to get it done
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.