Army ‘threatened Mugabe with bloodbath’ in his last days in power
Zimbabwe’s military leaders warned former president Robert Mugabe that there would be bloodshed if he resisted a military takeover that ultimately resulted in his removal from office.
This was revealed in documents sent by a new political party — the New Patriotic Front (NPF) — to the Southern Africa Development Community (SACD) and African Union on February 2. The documents show that the Zimbabwean National Army warned Mugabe against using the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to counter them while he was on lock-down during his last days in office.
According to a petition sent to SADC and the AU by the NPF‚ such a last-ditch effort to save Mugabe’s presidency would have culminated in a bloodbath on November 15.
Among the information submitted through the party’s lawyer‚ Johannesburg-based Marius van Niekerk‚ was a 79-page document containing minutes of all meetings between Mugabe’s negotiation team and army commanders — documents that reveal tensions between the army and the other two security bodies.
The message was that retired air marshal Parrence Shiri had to fly back home from Dubai to join efforts for a counteroperation led by the police force.
"The president was informed that the ‘Command Element’ had made it clear that a counterforce against their operation would constitute an escalation which was bound to lead to a bloody outcome‚" read the minutes.
The NPF alleges that tensions between the police and army reached fever pitch when a message attributed to former intelligence boss Happyton Bonyongwe — who had just assumed the duties of minister of legal affairs in Mugabe’s last cabinet reshuffle — to now retired air marshal Parrence Shiri was intercepted.
The message was that Shiri had to fly back home from Dubai to join efforts for a counteroperation led by the police force. This led to the withdrawal of the police from duties countrywide and as negotiations went on police commissioners were excluded from meetings.
Shiri is the new minister of land under Zimbabwe’s new, unelected president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
A fortnight ago‚ senior police officers were retired along with senior CIO operatives accused of not supporting the new dispensation.
Speaking at his inaugural appearance at the AU‚ Mnangagwa assured delegates that the former leader was resting peacefully at home. But this was refuted by self-exiled former government minister Prof Jonathan Moyo‚ who‚ in an interview with the SABC‚ claimed that Mugabe’s family was being harassed.
This week Mugabe was said to be in contact with some opposition politicians‚ such as Joice Mujuru‚ raising fears that he would endorse a unified opposition against the Mnangagwa presidency during the coming elections.
TimesLIVE
