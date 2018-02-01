World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s NPP leader says she was attacked by Zanu-PF youths

01 February 2018 - 17:09 James Thompson
Zimbabwean Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Zimbabwean Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Harare — Zimbabwe’s former vice-president and now opposition leader‚ Joice Mujuru‚ was attacked on Thursday by what her party claimed were youths aligned to Zanu-PF.

Mujuru was in Harare’s high-density suburb of Glen Norah addressing a rally when a group of youths threw a barrage of stones at her. She was, however‚ saved from harm by her security staff — one of which sustained head injuries.

"She survived a brutal attempt, but our security, made up of the party’s youths, formed a wall around her‚" said Gift Nyandoro‚ secretary-general of the National People’s Party (NPP). Mujuru‚ who is the leader of the NPP‚ was later taken for an X-ray.

Zimbabwe is due to hold general elections later this year and Mujuru is one of four prominent presidential aspirants. Opposition political parties recently called on the government to level the playing field which, in the past, has been marred by political violence and intimidation.

At a rally in Mount Darwin on Wednesday‚ Mujuru called for the army to detach itself from politics and added that her party had joined hands with Zanu-PF and other parties in removing Mugabe because of his age.

Mujuru said: "They took advantage of our grievances and thought all of us wanted [Emmerson] Mnangagwa to be president. We did not support him‚ we were protesting against Mugabe’s long stay in power because he had become detached from reality. He was too old."

TimesLIVE

Zimbabwe to give ‘all remaining’ white farmers 99-year leases

Previously, they were offered five-year leases; however, the country’s Commercial Farmers’ Union is reacting cautiously due to a lack of ...
World
1 day ago

South Africa looks ahead at last

SA’s attempts at jump-starting its broken jalopy and getting investment going must have seemed a humble thing at the World Economic Forum, yet recent ...
Features
7 hours ago

TONY LEON: How Ramaphosa has changed the game

'His bold moves on shaking up the Eskom board are deeply encouraging, although one swallow does not a summer make'
Politics
2 days ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: A lingering Zuma makes Ramaphosa seem weak

'Can Zuma deliver the state of the nation address next month without tarnishing Ramaphosa's reputation or even rendering him weak and feeble?'
Politics
2 days ago

