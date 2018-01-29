Laxton lashes out at ZEC after losing out on Zimbabwe election tender

But the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) held a separate tender for what is known as the "deduplication" process — which ensures there is no double entry of voters or other aberrations — and awarded it to a rival bidder, Ipsidy.

In its legal filing, Laxton accused the ZEC of manipulating costs presented in its bid for the deduplication contract. It also said the ZEC had given an inexplicably low weighting to Laxton’s favourable rating in a technical test.

"It is submitted that the impropriety of the (ZEC’s) conduct in awarding the tender (to Ipsidy)... should be looked at within the context of the whole rationale of regulating public procurement," Laxton said in the document.

Previous elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by allegations of vote rigging, with manipulation of the register of voters frequently at the heart of the controversy.

ZEC officials did not respond to Reuters’ repeated requests for comment on the matter.

Laxton argues it is best-placed to run the deduplication process because the registration data, including fingerprints of every voter, is loaded on its systems.

In its legal filing, Laxton also said US-listed Ipsidy was facing financial difficulties that could harm its ability to do the job properly.

According to its 2016 annual report, Ipsidy has consistently run at a loss, has accumulated debt of $49m and needs additional finance. The firm was also expected to incur net losses for the "foreseeable future", it added.

"It is respectfully submitted that this was terribly irresponsible given that a three-year warranty was required," Laxton said in its filing.

"If a company is unstable or unable to continue operating, it is likely that it will not be in a position to provide these services in three years’ time."

Ipsidy did not respond to requests for comment.

