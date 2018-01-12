Zimbabwe’s Charamba reveals soured relations between himself and Grace Mugabe

Harare — Former Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe did not want former president Robert’s long-time spokesperson George Charamba to be part of negotiations held last year to persuade the 93-year-old to stand down.

Charamba made the revelations in a wide-ranging interview with a local radio station on Thursday night in which he described the soured relations between himself and Grace, saying she had angrily asked why he had been a part of the discussions and wanted him kicked out.

Looking in hindsight at Grace’s rise to power, Charamba said: "We were slow in realising that she was not well-served when she became a substantive office holder in the party, we should have offered our services to her instead of pulling back."

Grace ascended to the helm of the Zanu-PF Women’s League in 2014. On the day that Robert resigned, Charamba said she had given him a packet of rice and said: "Go and cook for the children, I know you are a single parent."

In May last year, Charamba lost his wife, Olivia, who succumbed to liver complications. However, the Mugabes did not attend the funeral or wake — raising eyebrows from the public over their relationship with Charamba.