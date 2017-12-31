World / Africa

Teargas and checkpoints as DRC tries to stop anti-government protests

31 December 2017 - 11:05 Aaron Ross
Ready to throw the book at him: A protester demands that Kabila steps down. File picture: AFP / JOHN WESSELS
Ready to throw the book at him: A protester demands that Kabila steps down. File picture: AFP / JOHN WESSELS

KINSHASA — Congolese police and soldiers on Sunday set up checkpoints across the capital Kinshasa and fired teargas at opposition supporters who had gathered outside a church to protest against President Joseph Kabila.

Authorities ordered internet and SMS services to be cut following calls by Catholic activists for a protest march after Sunday mass. The activists are demanding that Kabila commit to not changing the constitution to stand for a third term and to release political prisoners.

At the Notre Dame du Congo cathedral in Kinshasa’s Lingwala district, where opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was attending mass, dozens of police and soldiers blocked the path of more than 100 opposition supporters as they prepared to try to march.

Tshisekedi, however, who had backed the activists’ call to march, left the church in a vehicle, spurring angry shouts from the crowd, which said he was abandoning them.

The police have banned demonstrations and said that all gatherings of more than five people will be dispersed. Across the city, police and soldiers searched vehicles and checked passengers’ identifications.

Kabila’s ruling coalition and opposition leaders struck a deal last December 31 that allowed Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his second and final term but required that the election to replace him be held by the end of 2017.

The country’s electoral commission, however, later said that was not possible and scheduled the vote for December 23, 2018.

Reuters

More news from Africa:

Tanzania threatens religious organisations that weigh in on politics

Religious societies that ‘analyse political issues’ are told they are in contravention of the law, and could see the societies ...
World
2 days ago

Mozambique cracks down on Tanzanians accused of terrorism

A spate of attacks in the country’s north are being blamed on jihadists, with 200 people already having been arrested in connection with ...
World
3 days ago

Mugabe’s generous ‘retirement’ package is revealed

A palatial house, at least 20 staff, three vehicles, diplomatic passports — and rumours of a $10m bonus (but no word on immunity, yet)
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Iran warns protesters will ‘pay the price’ as ...
World
2.
Teargas and checkpoints as DRC tries to stop ...
World / Africa
3.
Tanzania threatens religious organisations that ...
World / Africa
4.
South Korea held Hong Kong ship over North Korean ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Deadline for the DRC
Features / Africa

Will the DRC reopen its virgin forest to commercial logging?
Features / Africa

UN watchdog gives Congolese a year to hold free elections
World / Africa

The perils of mining in the DRC
Features / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.