Will the DRC reopen its virgin forest to commercial logging?

How best to protect the rainforest in the long term — given these new threats — has become a heated debate involving the Congolese government, international NGOs and global governance bodies.

In particular, a moratorium on new logging concessions, instituted in 2002 due to poor governance, has become the centre of discussion on the forest’s management.

The Congolese government, looking for new sources of revenue, is considering lifting the ban. A controversial proposal by the French Development Agency (AFD) appears to support this. The AFD argues that, with the right support, industrial logging companies could exploit the forest sustainably.

“A well-managed exploitation is the guarantee for forest conservation,” says AFD DRC project manager Philippe Bosse. He says the AFD plan aims to support the replacement of artisanal loggers with a professional sector. This will generate revenue for the state, thus solving problems arising from corruption, unpaid taxes and illegal exploitation. The proposal is under review by the Norwegian government under its Central African Forest Initiative (CAFI).

However, the plan has been rejected by 30 international scientists in an open letter to Norway’s minister of climate & the environment, Vidar Helgesen. In it, they suggest that important areas of peatland, a fragile ecosystem that stores carbon, have been discovered in the rainforest, and these require protection.

Several international NGOs have also denounced the project as irresponsible.

“There is a lack of transparency in the DRC,” says Greenpeace senior forest campaign manager Irene Wabiwa. “It is impossible to lift the moratorium without exposing the forest. AFD claims that industrial companies will be more reliable than artisanal loggers, but our experience indicates the opposite.”

Political instability and corruption are also of concern, as they could transform the reopening of the forest for industrial logging into a free-for-all.

President Joseph Kabila’s final presidential mandate ended in 2016, but a date to elect his successor has only just been wrestled out of his administration. Though the poll has been set for December 2018, many believe this deadline won’t be respected.

Politicians have been playing a game of musical chairs, vying for government positions that they use for personal gain.

Last year, Greenpeace exposed a former minister of the environment for illegally allocating logging concessions in violation of the moratorium. A new minister has since cancelled them. But a quick succession of ministers in this portfolio in recent years has made it difficult for government to establish a clear vision for the forest’s management.