World / Africa

Zambia’s looming humanitarian crisis as refugees pour in

22 September 2017 - 16:20 Chris Mfula
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Lusaka — Zambia fears a looming humanitarian crisis after more than 6,000 refugees fleeing turmoil in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) entered its territory in one month, the presidency said on Friday.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 1-million forced to flee their homes in the DRC’s eastern Kasai region since the start of an insurrection nearly a year ago by the Kamuina Nsapu militia, which is demanding the withdrawal of military forces from the area.

Zambia currently hosts some 59,195 refugees and other asylum seekers, mostly from Angola, the DRC, Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia and Uganda, the UN refugee agency said.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has raised the matter with President Jacob Zumba and will also discuss it with Angola’s new president, Lungu’s spokesperson Amos Chanda told Reuters, saying "Zambia is concerned that the refugee situation could escalate and lead to a serious humanitarian crisis."

"In the last week 500 people have been entering every day, mainly in Luapula province. We have had in excess of 6,000 in just one month," he added, referring to the refugees. They have been fleeing into northern Zambia to escape clashes between Congolese and different militias around the towns of Pweto and Moba, the UN said.

The government and the UN refugee agency have managed, so far, to provide basic essentials and to settle the refugees in protected areas, Chanda said.

The insurgency poses the most serious threat yet to the rule of the DRC’s President Joseph Kabila, whose refusal to step down at the end of his constitutional mandate last December was followed by a wave of killings and lawlessness across the vast central African nation.

Zuma, Lungu and outgoing Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos are worried about the deteriorating political situation in the DRC, Chanda said. "[The three leaders] desire a retired African president be appointed to lead a process that must lead to a free and all-inclusive election in the DRC to help heal the tensions that are heightening conflicts leading to the refugee crisis."

Reuters

Kenyatta calls supreme court a ‘dictatorship’ ahead of second election

After the Kenyan supreme court annulled Kenyatta’s win in August, he respected the ruling, but now he says the court has staged a coup
World
2 hours ago

Africa’s new normal is managing dysfunction and expecting the worst

The value destruction which Zuma and his supporters have brought is familiar to millions across the continent, writes Dianna Games
Opinion
13 hours ago

Chalumbira is banking on the Musina Internodal Terminal to boost rail and cross-border trade

Isaac Chalumbira’s Musina Intermodal Terminal will facilitate cross-border cargo movements and reduce its cost, but it was a long time coming
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
May lays out Brexit blueprint, pressing for ...
World / Europe
2.
The SEC lost unknown amount of market-moving ...
World / Americas
3.
Zambia’s looming humanitarian crisis as refugees ...
World / Africa
4.
Japan’s Abe to call election in October nipping a ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Uganda helps pave a new way for refugees
Features / Africa

Population boom in Rohingya camps worries Bangladesh
World / Asia

Call for sanctions against Myanmar military in new wave of ‘ethnic cleansing’
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.