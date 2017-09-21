Uganda helps pave a new way for refugees

But there are challenges to be overcome to ensure that the framework is more than wishful thinking.

Mamadou Dian Balde, the deputy director of the framework task team — created and led by the UN high commissioner for refugees with partners such as the World Bank — says implementation is a work in progress.

"Since the adoption of the New York declaration, we have seen some fundamental changes, but the pace is slow and funding is not coming in as we wished. There are important commitments, but we need to do more. It is up to us to sustain the spirit of the declaration," he says.

Uganda is a prime example of these challenges, where good intentions and words of praise are not followed up with sufficient funding and involvement by donors.

Uganda’s progressive approach to refugees predates the New York declaration, and in many ways was the inspiration for its principles and guidelines.

Today it is put to the test with the fastest-growing refugee crisis in the world. Every day an average of 1,800 South Sudanese cross its border to flee the violence that’s been ravaging their country since a peace agreement fell apart in July 2016. In August, the 1m refugee threshold was crossed.

The humanitarian response remains underfunded, and tensions between refugees and host communities over resources and services are growing.

"These are very poor communities who have themselves experienced displacement. The people here are extremely welcoming. But for them to be able to share the area with so many refugees, we need to find sustainable solutions that benefit the host communities too. We are doing all we can with the limited resources we have," says Bidi Bidi settlement commandant Robert Baryamwesiga.