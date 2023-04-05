JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said the market's odds of a recession have increased
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
Europe's energy crisis is not over, so much depends on SA coal exports and resolving Transnet's crisis
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Wierzycka says she couldn’t let go of the asset manager in which she and her family trust still hold 59.9%
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Former US president faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in case involving hush money allegedly paid to a former porn star
World No 2 says he what it takes to complete Grand Slam of four Majors
The feature promises to monitor prices and pay the difference if the fare drops
Apparently, it’s not just the knowledge-worker plebs losing sleep over artificial intelligence (AI) anymore. Although, to be fair, AI anxiety hasn’t robbed me of any more sleep than my TikTok habits do.
When it first burst onto the scene — or onto Joe Public’s radar — in November 2022 there was a moment of fretful insomnia, a woeful wondering if it was too late for me to consider a career pivot. Just what other possible work I’ll do when AI takes my job remains unclear to me, but the leading candidates are subsistence Karoo goat farmer and reluctant bank robber … Remember when the inherent promise of rapidly progressing tech was no-labour-all-leisure? Those were the days!..
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: OpenAI vs open letter: the fight over AI’s threats and opportunities
Most opponents of the incredible new tech are deeply hypocritical and cravenly begging for a chance to catch up
