LETTER: Who’s to blame for inner city decay?

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
Freed of our suffocating race constraints, SA could become wealthy beyond belief
Evan Pickworth interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr director Tendai Jangara about the ongoing plight of increasingly unloved whistle-blowers
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
The company saw a boom in oil and gas profits in 2022
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
London is working ‘closely’ with the US to make sure its Inflation Reduction Act does not hurt British supply chains
Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is where it all really kicked off, she says
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
Graham Boynton’s take on the demise of Durban’s CBD, particularly the decay of the fine colonial city hall and other historic buildings, refers (“A nasty and neglected city: the Durban Moment has passed”, March 8).
The Durban Moment narrative is revealing of early hopes to resist, as was Steve Biko’s movement. In hindsight, one questions whether either fundamentally affected the current political outcome. Rick Turner, and of course Biko’s sacrifices, are rightly invested with great respect. But the context of 1970 contained a cauldron of contending players, anxious to stem the tide shifting inexorably to Nationalist power. Confirming the white electorate’s endorsement of enhanced racial fragmentation was evident in Hendrik Verwoerd’s 1966 landslide victory.
Under John Vorster, uncompromising apartheid and political bantustan homelands followed, though Natal’s mainly English voters, led by Douglas Mitchell, held to the tradition of knowing “their Zulus” and their best interests. Repression of significant energies followed — the ANC was banned and Nelson Mandela locked away — the Natal Indian Congress and Black Sash harassed, Liberal Party closure in 1968, the influence of burgeoning trade unions contained, (though legalised a decade later).
Some university campuses, and later black students, tested education controls. But it must surely be acknowledged that mistakes were made. A political vehicle to co-ordinate these resistant energies might have stood up to an increasingly efficient state, infiltrating and legislating, picking them off separately.
In Natal, most white people (I generalise) had first a sense of British colonial loyalty, second as Natalians even a hankering for independence; and only then, conditionally, as South Africans. Basically complacent, open for business and pleasure, their old colonial buildings were important symbols endorsing a fragile hegemony and history.
What one should now be asking is why these apparently much-cherished symbols were so easily abandoned? (Their neglect, the writer claims, replicates that of the country). An almost casual “walking away” by upmarket property owners, retail and hotel patronage led to a consequent collapse in CBD rates income, significantly affecting capacity to maintain clean, functioning streets, fine old buildings and urban squares. Neglect followed inevitably.
Without patrons, cherished CBD fabric comes rather to symbolise a past of exclusion and selfishness. And a cultural value system whose allocation of resources is seemingly now of little importance.
Rod Lloyd
Newlands, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Who’s to blame for inner city decay?
The neglect of Durban’s CBD speaks as much to a past of exclusion as it does to the ‘walking away’ of moneyed patrons
Graham Boynton’s take on the demise of Durban’s CBD, particularly the decay of the fine colonial city hall and other historic buildings, refers (“A nasty and neglected city: the Durban Moment has passed”, March 8).
The Durban Moment narrative is revealing of early hopes to resist, as was Steve Biko’s movement. In hindsight, one questions whether either fundamentally affected the current political outcome. Rick Turner, and of course Biko’s sacrifices, are rightly invested with great respect. But the context of 1970 contained a cauldron of contending players, anxious to stem the tide shifting inexorably to Nationalist power. Confirming the white electorate’s endorsement of enhanced racial fragmentation was evident in Hendrik Verwoerd’s 1966 landslide victory.
Under John Vorster, uncompromising apartheid and political bantustan homelands followed, though Natal’s mainly English voters, led by Douglas Mitchell, held to the tradition of knowing “their Zulus” and their best interests. Repression of significant energies followed — the ANC was banned and Nelson Mandela locked away — the Natal Indian Congress and Black Sash harassed, Liberal Party closure in 1968, the influence of burgeoning trade unions contained, (though legalised a decade later).
Some university campuses, and later black students, tested education controls. But it must surely be acknowledged that mistakes were made. A political vehicle to co-ordinate these resistant energies might have stood up to an increasingly efficient state, infiltrating and legislating, picking them off separately.
In Natal, most white people (I generalise) had first a sense of British colonial loyalty, second as Natalians even a hankering for independence; and only then, conditionally, as South Africans. Basically complacent, open for business and pleasure, their old colonial buildings were important symbols endorsing a fragile hegemony and history.
What one should now be asking is why these apparently much-cherished symbols were so easily abandoned? (Their neglect, the writer claims, replicates that of the country). An almost casual “walking away” by upmarket property owners, retail and hotel patronage led to a consequent collapse in CBD rates income, significantly affecting capacity to maintain clean, functioning streets, fine old buildings and urban squares. Neglect followed inevitably.
Without patrons, cherished CBD fabric comes rather to symbolise a past of exclusion and selfishness. And a cultural value system whose allocation of resources is seemingly now of little importance.
Rod Lloyd
Newlands, Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
A nasty and neglected city: the Durban Moment has passed
Groups call for action to rescue Durban’s rivers and coastline from E. Coli
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.